PMPML temporarily terminates four bus routes up to Swargate

Due to poor passenger response and the added option of travelling by metro, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has temporarily terminated four major bus routes till the Swargate bus stand starting Friday, October 11, 2024. While these buses were headed from Satara Road to Shivajinagar, they will now run only up to the Swargate bus stand. After the inauguration of the Shivajinagar to Swargate metro route last week, commuters on the route have preferred to travel by metro rather than public transport buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the PMPML administration, it has temporarily terminated some bus routes starting Friday to provide more buses through the ‘feeder’ service to commuters travelling by the metro. The PMPML has appealed to passengers to travel from the Swargate bus stand to their desired destination by metro or bus.

PMPML spokesperson Satish Ghate said, “Bus route numbers 38, 216 and 297 currently operated by the PMPML were discontinued up to Swargate metro station. But it will be changed and restarted from Friday. So, the bus route to Swargate is now being changed for the benefit of commuters.”

After the inauguration of the Shivajinagar to Swargate metro route last week, commuters on the route have preferred to travel by metro rather than public transport buses. Due to a growing number of such passengers, the PMPML buses on this route have seen a sharp drop in the number of passengers.

1 Bus route no. 13 from Upper Depot to Shivajinagar will now be up to Swargate. The bus frequency will be 20 minutes.

2 Bus route no. 38 from Dhankawdi to Narveer Tanaji Wadi will now be up to Swargate. The bus frequency will be 10 minutes.

3 Bus route no. 216 from Bharati Vidyapeeth to Shivajinagar will now be up to Swargate. The bus frequency will be 15 minutes.

4 Bus route no. 297 from Rajas Society to Shivajinagar will now be up to Swargate. The bus frequency will be one-and-a-half hour.