PMPML to appoint ‘master trainers’ at depots to curb frequent bus breakdowns

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will soon appoint 'master trainers' at each of its depots, said officials. Over the past three years, PMPML buses have consistently suffered breakdowns during operations, causing inconvenience to commuters and drawing criticism.

The trainers will provide technical guidance and hands-on training to maintenance staff across all PMPML depots as well as at the headquarters.

The initiative aims to reduce the frequency of on-road bus failures and improve overall fleet reliability, said officials.

Last week, PMPML chairperson and managing director Deepa Mudhol-Munde, along with joint managing director Nitin Narvekar, organised a training programme through a professional agency.

The program was conducted at the Pune headquarters for all depot managers and engineers to enhance their understanding of preventive maintenance.

Master trainers will work closely with the depot maintenance teams. These trainers will review current working methods, identify mistakes, and suggest corrective actions through practical and targeted training modules.

The training will focus on key areas such as - effective bus repair practices, critical precautions to avoid breakdowns during maintenance and long-term strategies to reduce recurrent mechanical failures.

Many PMPML buses have exceeded their operational lifespan, contributing to the rising number of on-road failures.

“In the current month alone, 47 such aged buses have been decommissioned, and a total of 127 will be scrapped this year,” said Narvekar.

He added that plans are underway for the procurement of new buses. Also, as many as 400 CNG buses under a rental model have started joining the fleet, which is expected to bolster PMPML’s operations in the coming months.

“We have already trained all depot managers and engineers through a specialized institute. Now, we will appoint master trainers to train the maintenance staff on measures required to prevent breakdowns,” said Narvekar.

“I rely on PMPML buses daily to commute from Warje to Shivajinagar for work, but the frequent breakdowns are frustrating. There have been times when the bus stalled midway and we had to wait in the sun for another one or find alternative transport. If PMPML is training its maintenance staff and bringing in new buses, that’s a welcome move,” said a daily commuter, Ankita Kamble.