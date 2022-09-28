Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML to propose fare hike of 20 % for normal and 40 % for electric buses

PMPML to propose fare hike of 20 % for normal and 40 % for electric buses

pune news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:26 PM IST

As per the information given by PMPML, the daily loss incurred is 40 lakhs, to recover from this, it is necessary to hike the ticket fare. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is all set to hike ticket rates by 20% for normal and 40% for electric buses. The proposal will be submitted in a meeting held by the board of the directors soon.

According to PMPML officials, the hike is due to the daily losses incurred by the transport body due to the pandemic. The hike is proposed to give better facilities to commuters.

As per the proposal, a 5 ticket will cost 6, which is a 20% hike. As the transport body has increased its fleet of electric buses, the cost of charging has also gone up. So, for a base ticket fare of 5 will be increased to 7 as per 40% hike.

“The proposal will be put forth to the board of directors in a meeting which will be held soon. Once there is a hike, 30 lakh revenue will be added to the daily income of PMPML, and this will help the transport body to recover from losses,” said a senior PMPML official, requesting anonymity.

