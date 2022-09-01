PMPML to run additional buses for Ganpati festival
For September 1, 2 and 8, 168 additional buses will be plying, while for September 3, 7 and 9, 654 more buses will be seen on roads
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be providing special night bus service in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas during the Ganesh festival. The public transport utility will also ply extra buses and cover more routes for residents venturing out during the celebrations.
For September 1, 2 and 8, 168 additional buses will be plying, while for September 3, 7 and 9, 654 more buses will be seen on roads.
While daily bus service will stop at 10 pm during the Ganpati festival, buses will ply from 10 pm onwards under the “Yatra special service” across the city with ticket fares charged ₹5 extra. Passholders can avail the facility till midnight. Some of the major routes on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be closed.
“PMPML runs additional buses during the festival every year,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
-
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics