PMPML to run additional buses for Ganpati festival

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be providing special night bus service in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas during the Ganesh festival. The public transport utility will also ply extra buses and cover more routes for residents venturing out during the celebrations.

For September 1, 2 and 8, 168 additional buses will be plying, while for September 3, 7 and 9, 654 more buses will be seen on roads.

While daily bus service will stop at 10 pm during the Ganpati festival, buses will ply from 10 pm onwards under the “Yatra special service” across the city with ticket fares charged ₹5 extra. Passholders can avail the facility till midnight. Some of the major routes on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be closed.

“PMPML runs additional buses during the festival every year,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.