Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML to upgrade highly qualified workers

PMPML to upgrade highly qualified workers

pune news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The survey found that there are nearly 225 such staffers working as drivers and conductors in the organisation despite being highly qualified

Pune, India - Jan. 3, 2023: PMPML driver and conductor (Dheeraj Bengrut story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - Jan. 3, 2023: PMPML driver and conductor (Dheeraj Bengrut story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

In a welcome move, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to assign to its staff work that is commensurate with their qualifications. The decision comes on the back of a recent survey which found that there are as many as 225 highly qualified employees in the PMPML currently working as drivers or conductors despite having post-graduate level qualifications in streams as diverse as law, management and engineering.

The survey found that there are nearly 225 such staffers working as drivers and conductors in the organisation despite being highly qualified. According to the PMPML, there are various reasons behind this, chief amongst which is the need to financially support their respective families. In the wake of the findings, it was decided to give the staffers work as per their qualifications.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “It has been decided that all the workers, including drivers and conductors who have higher qualifications, will now be allocated duties as per their qualifications. This will help the organisation to grow faster as their expertise can be utilised to improve work.”

Bakoria has instructed the administrative department to collect the details of all such workers and allot them duties commensurate with their qualifications. Currently, there are 2,296 drivers and 4,776 conductors in the organisation.

A PMPML driver who has a Masters in management said, “I joined the PMPML as a conductor as there were no job opportunities in my field after post-graduation. So, I applied for the conductor’s post and got the job. If I get work in the administrative department, it will be good.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out