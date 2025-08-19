PMPML undertakes zero breakdown initiative

Pune Pune, India - September 10, 2018: PMPML workers try to replace the tyre after the bus was punctured by Bharat Band supporters on Paud road near Kinara hotel in Pune, India, on Monday, September 10, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is witnessing an increasing number of bus breakdowns during the monsoon, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Frequent breakdowns not only disrupt services but also leave passengers stranded for long hours, raising concerns over service quality and maintenance practices. To address this issue, PMPML has on August 12 launched the ‘zero breakdown’ initiative, focusing on enhancing the quality and reliability of its bus services.

The campaign, backed by newly appointed PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore, emphasises preventive maintenance and strict accountability for drivers and depot engineers. As part of the initiative, any lapses in maintenance or negligence leading to bus failures will attract disciplinary action, including the deduction of a day’s salary for staff responsible.

According to the PMPML data between July 23 and July 30, as many as 101 PMPML buses broke down during operations, while an additional 440 buses failed during depot inspections. These figures highlight the urgent need for robust preventive measures. To counter this, PMPML plans to conduct thorough checks on all 1,376 of its owned buses, while privately operated buses will undergo detailed technical inspections at respective depots.

Pankaj Deore said, “No bus should break down once it leaves the depot after undergoing complete technical and maintenance checks. We have directed all operating depots to ensure proper servicing, timely repairs, and strict monitoring of buses before dispatch.”

“Every bus will undergo comprehensive checks before hitting the road. If breakdowns occur despite this, those responsible will face strict action,” he warned.

Additionally, Deore has issued stern instructions to PMPML employees, cautioning that negligence, unauthorised leave, or irresponsible conduct will not be tolerated. Any employee failing to adhere to duties will face fines, starting with a penalty of ₹1,000 for absenteeism without approval.

With these measures, PMPML aims to achieve the ambitious target of ‘Zero Breakdown’ and restore commuter confidence by ensuring smoother, more reliable bus services across the city.