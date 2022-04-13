PMRDA commences drive against illegal structures in Pune

After Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started an anti-encroachment drive in the region. PMRDA on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions erected at Vadki.

Ramda Jagtap, an officer at PMRDA‘s building permission department, said, “PMRDA will not only demolish illegal constructions but will also recover the cost for demolishing these structures.”

PMRDA has filed a police complaint against six developers for selling small plots to people without taking proper permission.

The landowners and developers did not get approval for the layout from PMRDA and without taking proper permissions were selling it to people.

Suhas Diwase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “Small plots were promoting unplanned development which will create chaos in future as proper roads, service lines, amenity spaces are not provided here. Even in future, it gets difficult to send fire tenders in such areas.”

Another officer from PMRDA said on anonymity, “Usually when small plots are sold without required permissions, the area gets developed in an unplanned manner. Mostly people from economically weaker sections purchase these plots. Later they construct as per their wish. Once the population here increases, authorities need to provide water, electricity, and drainage, but it creates problems for urban development.”

“PMRDA would continue with the drive and appeal to people not to purchase such illegal plots,” he said.