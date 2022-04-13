PMRDA commences drive against illegal structures in Pune
After Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started an anti-encroachment drive in the region. PMRDA on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions erected at Vadki.
Ramda Jagtap, an officer at PMRDA‘s building permission department, said, “PMRDA will not only demolish illegal constructions but will also recover the cost for demolishing these structures.”
PMRDA has filed a police complaint against six developers for selling small plots to people without taking proper permission.
The landowners and developers did not get approval for the layout from PMRDA and without taking proper permissions were selling it to people.
Suhas Diwase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “Small plots were promoting unplanned development which will create chaos in future as proper roads, service lines, amenity spaces are not provided here. Even in future, it gets difficult to send fire tenders in such areas.”
Another officer from PMRDA said on anonymity, “Usually when small plots are sold without required permissions, the area gets developed in an unplanned manner. Mostly people from economically weaker sections purchase these plots. Later they construct as per their wish. Once the population here increases, authorities need to provide water, electricity, and drainage, but it creates problems for urban development.”
“PMRDA would continue with the drive and appeal to people not to purchase such illegal plots,” he said.
-
Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
-
Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry
Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya's hand.
-
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
-
ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district. Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
