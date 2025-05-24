Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
PMRDA identifies 967 illegal hoardings; chief warns of criminal action against those obstructing ongoing drive

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 24, 2025 06:08 AM IST

An ongoing survey by PMRDA has revealed a staggering 967 unauthorised hoardings within its jurisdiction

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Thursday announced that criminal charges will be filed against individuals or groups obstructing the ongoing drive to remove illegal hoardings.

So far, the anti-encroachment department has removed around 90 of these in the last five months. (HT PHOTO)

An ongoing survey by PMRDA has revealed a staggering 967 unauthorised hoardings within its jurisdiction. So far, the anti-encroachment department has removed around 90 of these in the last five months.

“Take swift action, particularly against hoardings that obstruct traffic or pose a threat to public safety,” said Mhase during a meeting with civic officials.

He instructed that a more aggressive crackdown begin on May 26.

“If any incident of injury, fatality, or property damage occurs due to unauthorised hoardings, both the property owner and the advertising agency responsible will face criminal charges. In line with this, two FIRs have already been registered — one each in Sanaswadi and Bhukum,” he said.

Additional metropolitan commissioner Deepak Singla, vigilance officer and police superintendent Amol Tambe, director of town planning Sunil Marale, chief fire officer Devendra Potphode, and deputy commissioners Deepti Suryawanshi-Patil and Shweta Patil, among others, were present at the meeting.

