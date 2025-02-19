Menu Explore
PMRDA to execute two metro corridors from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor & to Saswad Road

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Both are elevated corridors and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will execute them

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had approved two metro corridors between Hadapar and Loni Kalbhor, and Hadapasar and Saswad Road. Both are elevated corridors and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will execute them.

Apart from the two metro corridors, the PMC had approved one more metro station on the Swargate to Katraj underground metro section. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Apart from the two metro corridors, the PMC had approved one more metro station on the Swargate to Katraj underground metro section. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “We had given the nod for two metro corridors between Hadapsar and Loni Kalbhor, and Hadapsar and Saswad Road. Both the corridors are elevated. The PMC will not bear any financial burden but will provide the land.”

Apart from the two metro corridors, the PMC had approved one more metro station on the Swargate to Katraj underground metro section. While there are four metro stations on this route, citizens and elected members demanded that there should be one more metro station between Padmavati and Katraj. Bhosale said, “We approved the station at Balajinagar. The Maha-Metro will erect this metro station.

When asked who would bear the cost of the new metro station, the commissioner said that the Maha-Metro would do so. Though there is no land for the metro station at Balajinagar, there are chances that the metro station will come up near Bharati Vidyapeeth police station just before Bharati Vidyapeeth.”

