Police arrest 2 history sheeters in Pashan hills robbery case
PUNE The Chaturshringi police, on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident at Pashan hills that took place on Friday evening.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh alias Lahu Rambhau Chavan, 27, a resident of Lonikand, and Raju Manjunath Jagtap,25, a resident of Haveli.
The duo has been booked under Sections 394 ( Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) , 392 ( robbery ) , 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 ( common intention ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .
According to the police, the duo has at least fourteen cases related to robberies and thefts lodged against them in Pune, Pune rural, Ahmednagar and Jalna.
Chaturshringi police station incharge Rajkumar Wakchoure said, “We have all the evidence to prove that these two culprits were present at the spot and conducted the robbery. They have been produced before the court after which they will be remanded in police custody. We have intensified patrolling in all the isolated spots in the hill areas of Chaturshringi to prevent any such type of incident in the future.”
The incident
A couple was robbed by three persons on Pashan hills on Friday. According to the police, the robbery occurred around 8 pm when the couple were sitting at an isolated place. The robbers physically assaulted them and forced the duo to pay ₹76,000 through a digital payment transfer app.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics