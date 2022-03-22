Home / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest 2 history sheeters in Pashan hills robbery case
Police arrest 2 history sheeters in Pashan hills robbery case

PUNE The Chaturshringi police, on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident at Pashan hills that took place on Friday evening
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:59 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Chaturshringi police, on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident at Pashan hills that took place on Friday evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh alias Lahu Rambhau Chavan, 27, a resident of Lonikand, and Raju Manjunath Jagtap,25, a resident of Haveli.

The duo has been booked under Sections 394 ( Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) , 392 ( robbery ) , 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 ( common intention ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .

According to the police, the duo has at least fourteen cases related to robberies and thefts lodged against them in Pune, Pune rural, Ahmednagar and Jalna.

Chaturshringi police station incharge Rajkumar Wakchoure said, “We have all the evidence to prove that these two culprits were present at the spot and conducted the robbery. They have been produced before the court after which they will be remanded in police custody. We have intensified patrolling in all the isolated spots in the hill areas of Chaturshringi to prevent any such type of incident in the future.”

The incident

A couple was robbed by three persons on Pashan hills on Friday. According to the police, the robbery occurred around 8 pm when the couple were sitting at an isolated place. The robbers physically assaulted them and forced the duo to pay 76,000 through a digital payment transfer app.

