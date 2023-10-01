News / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest five in connection with murder

Police arrest five in connection with murder

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 02, 2023 05:16 AM IST

On September 29, in the parking lane of a private lodge, a group of people brutally attacked Dhume, wherein he died

PUNE:

After technical analysis and checking CCTV footage, police identified Dhamal, who was earlier in a relationship with deceased Dhume. (HT PHOTO)
After technical analysis and checking CCTV footage, police identified Dhamal, who was earlier in a relationship with deceased Dhume. (HT PHOTO)

Sinhagad Road Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Vijay Dhume son of a former police officer. The accused have been identified as Sujata Sameer Dhamal, Sandeep Tupe, Sagar Sanjay Tupsundar, Prathamesh Ramdas Khandare, and a minor.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On September 29, in the parking lane of a private lodge, a group of people brutally attacked Dhume, wherein he died. After technical analysis and checking CCTV footage, police identified Dhamal, who was earlier in a relationship with deceased Dhume.

Police probe revealed that the deceased was harassing Dhamal, who also shared an intimate relationship with one of the accused Tupe.

Jayant Rajurkar, police inspector (Crime) at Sinhagad Road police station said, “Accused woman was frustrated with Dhume and she hatched a plan to kill him with the help of Tupe.’’

Tupe is an on-record criminal and was released from jail in the case of an attempt to murder just three months ago, Rajurkar said.

All the accused are under arrest and further investigation is underway.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out