Police arrest five in connection with murder

PUNE: After technical analysis and checking CCTV footage, police identified Dhamal, who was earlier in a relationship with deceased Dhume. (HT PHOTO)

Sinhagad Road Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Vijay Dhume son of a former police officer. The accused have been identified as Sujata Sameer Dhamal, Sandeep Tupe, Sagar Sanjay Tupsundar, Prathamesh Ramdas Khandare, and a minor.

On September 29, in the parking lane of a private lodge, a group of people brutally attacked Dhume, wherein he died. After technical analysis and checking CCTV footage, police identified Dhamal, who was earlier in a relationship with deceased Dhume.

Police probe revealed that the deceased was harassing Dhamal, who also shared an intimate relationship with one of the accused Tupe.

Jayant Rajurkar, police inspector (Crime) at Sinhagad Road police station said, “Accused woman was frustrated with Dhume and she hatched a plan to kill him with the help of Tupe.’’

Tupe is an on-record criminal and was released from jail in the case of an attempt to murder just three months ago, Rajurkar said.

All the accused are under arrest and further investigation is underway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON