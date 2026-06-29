Police book 3 for allegedly using forged power of attorney to transfer property

The Khadak police registered a case on June 25 against three persons for allegedly preparing a forged power of attorney to execute a sale deed for a plot in Dattawadi in 2025. The complainant alleged that his uncle and the two co-accused attempted to usurp this property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Based on a complaint filed by Gandharv Gautam Kamble, 23, a Dattawadi resident, the police booked Ravindra Raghu Kamble, 67, the complainant’s paternal uncle, along with Jaykar Nivrutti Bhosale, 65, and Vasant Ramchandra Kadam, 70, all Dattawadi residents.

According to the police, the alleged offence came to light after the sale deed was executed on August 5, 2025, at the office of the Joint Sub-Registrar, Haveli 1, Shukrawar Peth, when anomalies were discovered.

Police said the complainant’s father, Gautam Kamble, has been suffering from paralysis since 2016. The family resides on plot no 687 in the flood-affected rehabilitation colony at Dattawadi, a property that, according to the complaint, stands in Gautam Kamble’s name.

The complainant alleged that his uncle and the two co-accused attempted to usurp this property. During inquiries, he allegedly discovered that the property had been transferred through a registered sale deed executed in 2025.

On examining the sale deed, the complainant found that it was based on a power of attorney purportedly executed in 2004 by his father in favour of his uncle. Further verification allegedly revealed that the ₹100 stamp paper used for preparing the power of attorney had been shown as purchased from a stamp vendor who had died in 2001, three years before the document was allegedly executed.

The complainant alleged that the accused fabricated the power of attorney using the invalid stamp paper and then relied on the document to execute the sale deed, fraudulently transferring his father’s property.

The Khadak police registered an FIR against the three accused on charges related to forgery, cheating and using fabricated documents. Assistant police inspector Kuldeep Vhatkar, the investigation officer, said, “Further investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the documents, including the power of attorney, stamp paper, and the subsequent property transaction.”