Police cite crater for road rage and murder in Theur

PUNE: A flare up caused by a crater in the road led to the murder of a man and arrest of the other for it in Theur area of Pune on Friday.

The Pune police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly beating a bike rider to death after the two-wheeler brushed past the tempo that the accused was driving. The incident happened around 7:10pm on Friday along Theur road in Haveli.

The deceased was identified as Sundar Shiva Pawar, a resident of Theur. The arrested was identified as Aditya Sudhir Dharashivarkar (23), a resident of Kamdhenu Estate, Mantri Market in Hadapsar.

“The crater in the road is so deep that the tempo truck oscillated a little and touched the bike rider, Pawar. He got enraged and came towards the driver side of the tempo and started hurling abuses and tried to hit the driver, Dharashivarkar. He has a fracture in both his right limbs and could not move. He told us that in order to retaliate to the blows that Pawar was raining on him, he kicked him and it landed on his chest and knocked him unconscious,” said assistant police inspector SR Chiwadshetty of Loni Kalbhor police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Vitthal Pawar (35) a resident of Theur area of Haveli, Pune. The deceased man was a labourer and the accused had recently recovered from another accident. The investigator believes that it was the condition of the road that caused the trigger.

“The road is in such a bad condition that using it is a task. The two-wheeler rider did not get hurt but he started abusing the tempo driver who could not move his limbs much. He explained that the tempo was oscillating from left to right due to the potholes and that is why it touched the rider,” said API Chiwadshetty.

The truck driver has also registered a complaint and a non-cognisable case was registered against the deceased man for assaulting him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.