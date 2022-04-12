Police complaint to be lodged against Euro School, Undri
PUNE After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration.
The decision comes after a parent was manhandled by a female security guard at Euro School on April 4. This is the first time that such stringent action is taken against any school by the state education department.
“On Tuesday, our officials visited the school for an inquiry meeting as we had to submit a report regarding cancellation of its permission to state the education department. After the inquiry, we sent a letter to Pune education officer, to lodge a police complaint against the school regarding the manhandling of parents,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education Pune.
“We have also instructed to appoint an administrator for the school after a detailed inquiry has been done. We will submit reports on cancellation soon. Meanwhile, the school administration has readmitted the students who were asked to leave. They will rejoin from Wednesday,” added Ukirde.
In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre).
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
