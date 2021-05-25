Home / Cities / Pune News / Police dog Jack tracks down man wanted for rape and murder of 71-year-old
pune news

Police dog Jack tracks down man wanted for rape and murder of 71-year-old

A man wanted for rape and murder was arrested within four to five hours after the victim’s body was discovered with the help of the Pune police dog squad member Jack and the officials of the fingerprint department
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST

A man wanted for rape and murder was arrested within four to five hours after the victim’s body was discovered with the help of the Pune police dog squad member Jack and the officials of the fingerprint department.

A 52-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault and murder of a 71-year-old woman in Chakan area of the district on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Anil Sudam Waghmare (52), a resident of Kurkundi village of Khed taluka of Pune.

The 71-year-old woman who lived by herself in the same village was found lying in a pool of blood on Monday.

“He forcefully entered her house and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he hit her in the head with a metal pipe used to fan the flame of an earthen stove to grievously hurt her and kill her. After her death he sexually assaulted her according to the investigation in the matter,” read a statement from Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s 50-year-old daughter-in-law. The officials of Chakan police station are investigating the case further.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 302 (murder), and 450 (house-trespass to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chakan police station.

