Police intervention keeps 28-year-old Sarasbaug Diwali Pahat tradition going

Pune: The city’s iconic Diwali Pahat programme at Sarasbaug, held since last 28 years, will now be organised as scheduled after a brief uncertainty following objections from some Hindutva organisations. The organisers had earlier announced the cancellation of the event citing threats issued on social media about safety reasons. However, after Pune police intervened on Tuesday and assured protection, the organisers have decided to go ahead with the annual event on Diwali Padwa Day, October 22.

For nearly three decades, the early-morning musical programme has been a beloved part of Pune’s Diwali celebrations, drawing thousands of citizens to Sarasbaug. This year, however, controversy erupted after a video objecting to the programme went viral on social media. In the video, warnings were issued suggesting that if any law-and-order situation arose, police themselves would be held responsible. The message created tension among organisers and participants alike.

Citing these threats, organisers Yuvraj Shah, Jitendra Bhuruk, and co-organisers issued a statement on Monday announcing the cancellation of the programme. “We decided to step back reluctantly. When police officers are already working tirelessly during the Diwali season, we did not wish to create additional law-and-order pressure on them,” said Shah, adding, “The event has always represented joy and cultural unity. We didn’t want any unfortunate incident to cast a shadow on that spirit or on Pune’s musical tradition.”

Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar assured the organisers of protection. Following a meeting with the police officials, the organisers agreed to resume preparations for the event. “We have received clear instructions from the police that there should be no break in the cultural tradition. Accordingly, preparations have restarted, and the event will be held peacefully as always,” said Bhuruk.

Kumar said, “The police have taken serious note of threats made on social media. Strict action has already been initiated against those attempting to create fear or disturb public harmony. Citizens and organisers are requested to celebrate the festival in a safe and joyful environment. Pune police will ensure full security at Sarasbaug and across the city.”

Even as the event resumes, some Hindutva organisations have maintained their stance. While clarifying that they are not opposed to the Diwali Pahat itself, they warned of objection if “anti-social elements attempt to enter the venue”. A spokesperson from one such group stated, “We have no objection to the Diwali Pahat or Hindu participants. But if anyone tries to misuse the event, we will respond in our way. We too will attend the programme and ensure it remains peaceful and culturally pure.”

The organisers expressed gratitude to the police, emphasising that no mischief-makers should deprive thousands of Punekars of this much-loved cultural tradition.