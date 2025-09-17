Police, PMC clear encroachments at Ganesh Peth fish market linked to Andekar gang

In a joint operation on Tuesday, Pune Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared encroachments at the Ganesh Peth fish market. Officials said open spaces around the market had been illegally occupied by small vendors, many of whom were forced to pay the Andekar gang for space to run their business. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action comes in the wake of heightened police vigilance after a gang war during the Ganesh festival in which the Andekar gang killed a youth from the rival group on September 5.

Officials said open spaces around the market had been illegally occupied by small vendors, many of whom were forced to pay the Andekar gang for space to run their business. The market had also encroached upon the Nagzari nala, with trading taking place daily on its banks.

Prithviraj BP, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “The PMC had written to the police regarding encroachments along the Nagzari nala and in the fish market. The action was carried out by the police based on that request.”

According to police, the fish market had become a key source of income for the Andekar gang, which extorted money from traders.