Police to probe China angle in mobile theft case

The city police recently arrested two individuals in a mobile theft case and during investigation unearthed a mobile theft syndicate operating from China. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused have been identified as Imran Taj Sheikh, 30, from Kondhwa and Osama Shafiq Sheikh, 22, from Hadapsar.

Imran is a criminal and involved in at least ten criminal cases, said police on Tuesday.

Elaborating the modus of operandi police said, “Imran used to hand over stolen mobiles to Osama who sent these mobiles to Adib Patel, a man based in Mumbai, via courier or through agents. Where Patel removed all spare parts of the mobiles and further sent these parts to China via Nepal and West Bengal.’’

These spare parts were renewed and sent back to the Indian market, informed police.

Stolen mobile phones can be traceable, but in this case, separated spare parts of the mobile cannot be traced. Police said, till date, the accused sent 500 stolen mobile phones to Patel for dismantling purposes.

Pune police have formed teams to unearth further links in Mumbai, West Bengal and other locations.

Police said, Osama hails from Jalana, where he met West Bengal-based man Rafiq Miya, who introduced him to this business.

Police suspect Osama handles a network of mobile thieves who sell him mobile phones and get paid in return.