Poll code rush: PMC clears 200 proposals worth 400 crore

Pune: With the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections expected to take effect soon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee approved over 200 proposals worth ₹400 crore on Thursday. The meeting continued late in the evening, attracting attention because of the long duration. With model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections expected to take effect soon, PMC standing committee approved over 200 proposals worth ₹ 400 crore on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With no elected members in PMC, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, acting as administrator, approved all proposals. Questions were raised as to why the meeting went till late evening, given that the commissioner proposed and approved the proposals without the need for further deliberation.

The commissioner was unavailable for comment, but PMC officials confirmed that over 220 proposals were approved, many related to roadworks, water supply, and drainage lines. The total cost of these tenders exceeds ₹400 crore.

Generally, proposals are listed on the agenda and made available to the public beforehand. However, officials noted that PMC has increasingly bypassed this step, presenting urgent proposals during meetings and approving them on the spot. In the past month alone, PMC approved tenders worth ₹500 crore for various civic works.