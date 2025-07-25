Poona Parsee Panchayat seeks minority status for Parsi students in admission forms

Pune: The Poona Parsee Panchayat on July 22 made a formal appeal to educational authorities, requesting the explicit inclusion of the Zoroastrian-Parsi community under the minority category in admission forms and policies across institutions. In an official letter to director of medical education and chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, advocate Marazban Irani raised concerns that despite being recognised as a minority community by the Government of India, the Zoroastrian community is often not listed in minority options during the admission process. A man touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

The letter highlights that Zoroastrians, though one of the smallest religious communities in the country, continue to face exclusion in institutional minority listings. This oversight, the Panchayat argues, affects the community’s representation and access to educational benefits and reserved quotas, especially in competitive institutions.

Chairman of Poona Parsee Panchayat, advocate Marazban Irani, said “It has been observed that in several educational institutions and admission processes, the Zoroastrian community is not specifically included under the minority category for consideration in reserved seats or other minority-related benefits. This omission affects the educational opportunities and representation of the community.”

A Parsi doctor from Pune, requesting anonymity, said that though the Supreme Court recognises Parsis as a minority community alongside Buddhists, Jains, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, they are often not included in the minority category in admission forms and portals. “Our appeal is simply to ensure that Zoroastrians are explicitly listed, so that students from our small community can access the rightful benefits extended to minorities,” he said.

The Panchayat urged authorities to correct this exclusion by ensuring Zoroastrians are explicitly included in all relevant admission-related documentation and systems. This, they said, would enable members of the community to avail the rightful benefits entitled to minorities under constitutional provisions.