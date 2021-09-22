Home / Cities / Pune News / Power supply to Mundhwa and Hadapsar will remains shut on Thursday
Power supply to parts of Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas will be disrupted from 8 am to 6 pm (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Power supply to parts of Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas will be disrupted from 8 am to 6 pm (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Power supply to Mundhwa and Hadapsar will remains shut on Thursday

Pune: Power supply to parts of Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas will be disrupted from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday due to a pre-planned work to replace a 10 MVA power transformer at the local substation under the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Bundgarden division
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Pune: Power supply to parts of Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas will be disrupted from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday due to a pre-planned work to replace a 10 MVA power transformer at the local substation under the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Bundgarden division.

According to MSEDCL authorities, a new transformer will be installed and the power supply of all 13 high-voltage powerlines in this substation will have to be discontinued. The hospitals have been informed about the temporary arrangement of power supply through generators. A statement from the MSEDCL stated that due to pre-planned work, electricity will unavailable in Vaiduwadi, Gosavi vasti, Mantri market, Kamadhenu Estate, Ramtekdi Estate, Magarpatta road, Subhash nagar, Shankarmath, Hadapsar Industrial Estate, Laxminagar, Safe Colony, St. Patrick’s Town, SV Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.