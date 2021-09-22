Power supply to Mundhwa and Hadapsar will remains shut on Thursday

Pune: Power supply to parts of Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas will be disrupted from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday due to a pre-planned work to replace a 10 MVA power transformer at the local substation under the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Bundgarden division.

According to MSEDCL authorities, a new transformer will be installed and the power supply of all 13 high-voltage powerlines in this substation will have to be discontinued. The hospitals have been informed about the temporary arrangement of power supply through generators. A statement from the MSEDCL stated that due to pre-planned work, electricity will unavailable in Vaiduwadi, Gosavi vasti, Mantri market, Kamadhenu Estate, Ramtekdi Estate, Magarpatta road, Subhash nagar, Shankarmath, Hadapsar Industrial Estate, Laxminagar, Safe Colony, St. Patrick’s Town, SV Nagar.