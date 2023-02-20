Power theft worth 1.27 crore caught at Koregaon Park

PUNE A commercial electricity consumer at Koregaon Park in Pune city has stolen 3,37,215 units of electricity by tampering with the meter and has been billed ₹1, 27,50,000.

The said customer tampered with the seal of the electricity meter and installed resistance in the meter to record less electricity consumption. Therefore, the metered electricity consumption of the said customer was recorded as 79% less than the actual consumption.

According to Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003, this consumer has been billed ₹1, 27,50,000. After paying the bill for the said amount, the customer has also paid a compromise fee of ₹6.6 lakh.

Recently, Ankush Nale, director of Pune regional division, directed to implement drive against electricity theft and accordingly inspection is underway.

The regional director through a circular directed the authorities to inspect the premises of customers with loads of 20 KW and above and submit a report. The drive is implemented in Pune, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts.