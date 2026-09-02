Thomas Fahmy: Staten Island man struck by lightning recalls horror, ‘I feel this burning sensation’

A Staten Island man was struck by lightning while walking out his front door, a horrifying moment his doorbell camera recorded. Lightning struck Thomas Fahmy’s foot as he was walking to a dentist appointment. He is now recovering. Staten Island man struck by lightning recalls horror (Pexel - representational image)

Fahmy has now recalled the horror.

‘I feel this burning sensation’ "Once the lightning bolt struck me, the initial sensations that I had throughout my whole body were like completely unprecedented, tingling, numbness, pain, just I feel this burning sensation," Fahmy said, per ABC7.

He spent the night at the hospital. However, he did not suffer any burns.

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"No burns. I had multiple body exams, no burns at all," Fahmy said. "I went on church Sunday to say thank you God."

He bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket on Saturday, August 29.

What to do if you are struck by lightning Lightning travels at speeds of up to 300 miles per second, and any tall object – a tower, tree or person – can become a path for the electrical current.

According to the American Red Cross, “Lightning can “flash” over a person’s body or it can travel through blood vessels and nerves to reach the ground. The electrical energy can cause burn injuries and cardiac arrest. When the force of the lightning strike is sufficient to throw the person through the air, traumatic injuries such as fractures or dislocations can result.”

The American Red Cross lists the following emergency steps if you are struck by lightning: