Power utility takes steps for safe Ganesh immersion processions

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has taken measures to secure feeder pillars installed along the Ganesh immersion procession routes and in crowded areas. Spikes have been installed on these electrical enclosures to prevent citizens and children from sitting on it. MSEDCL has urged devotees to refrain from climbing or tampering with power grids, feeder pillars. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Engineers and employees are appointed at control room operational throughout the duration of the immersion procession during the festival.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune circle, said, “Across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and various talukas, including Mulshi, Velhe, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, and Maval, a dedicated team of 4,575 engineers, technical staff and contractors is working to provide uninterrupted power facility.”

The official said that inspections and repairs have been carried out at Ganesh mandals and procession routes to avoid any unfortunate accidents.

MSEDCL has urged residents to refrain from climbing or tampering with power grids, feeder pillars, or hoisting flags near overhead power lines and maintain safe distance from power system. The power utility has set up a dedicated helpline 7875767123 for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli talukas till September 29 to answer calls related to Ganeshotsav celebrations. For general complaints, toll-free 1912, 18002123435, and 18002333435 are accessible.

