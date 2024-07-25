 Prepaid rickshaw booth at Pune rly stn to resume operations  - Hindustan Times
Prepaid rickshaw booth at Pune rly stn to resume operations 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 25, 2024 07:32 AM IST

After multiple complaints of autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares, the authorities have decided to restart the prepaid autorickshaw stand at Pune Railway Station.

After multiple complaints of autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares, the authorities have decided to restart the prepaid autorickshaw stand at Pune Railway Station.  

“This initiative is being implemented to resolve the complaints of citizens of charging more than meter fare in the Pune railway station area. Apart from getting rickshaw service at government-approved metered rates, sharing trip details and features like trip tracking will be available for rickshaws plying from this booth,” said Keshav Kshrisagar president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union.  

Registration of rickshaw drivers has started at this prepaid booth and soon the service shall commence, Kshirsagar said. The booth will be operational through the joint passenger service organisation of Pune Traffic Police, Pune Regional Transport Office, Railway Department and Pune Municipal Corporation. 

In September 2021 Pune traffic police in tandem with the railway administration initiated the project, but after an initial good response, it was non-operational within a few months. 

“When I travelled from Pune railway station to Sinhagad Road, the auto driver charged 350 from us saying that route was far and also charged extra for the luggage. On the backdrop of that, if the prepaid auto booth is starting again, it is a welcome decision,” said Manisha Kelkar, a citizen.  

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Follow Us On