Prevalence of BA.2.75 over 90 per cent: experts
The prevalence of BA
The prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant of Covid-19 is now over 90 per cent, according to experts. A lab at Pune-based BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) is doing at least 200 genome sequencing each week. Experts said that the number of tests will not increase unless there is more RT-PCR testing of Covid. They noted that the BA.5 variant is only 2 per cent prevalent and other Covid variants are also less prevalent than before.
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, scientist, Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that the prevalence of BA.2.75 variant is now 90 per cent in genome sequencing of samples.
“There are hardly 5 per cent samples of BA.5 subvariant. Other Covid sub variants are less prevalent. If we have to increase genome sequencing then more testing of Covid samples is needed. We can only select samples that have done RT-PCR and so basic testing has to be high to increase genome sequencing,” said Dr Karyakarte.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that samples from seven labs across Maharashtra also corroborate that the prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant is increasing.
“The prevalence of BA.5 which was known to have caused more serious infection has now seen a decrease in prevalence,” said Dr Awate, adding that the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 is 369, and that of BA.2.75 is 675.
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 414 new cases and one Covid death in the state. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.
Maya tasks nephew Akash with gearing up BSP cadre for polls in three states
Ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has entrusted her nephew and party's national coordinator Akash Anand with the task of restructuring the organisation and gearing up the party cadre in these states. “The assembly election in three states will be the launch pad for Akash in the electoral battle,” said a BSP leader.
300 NHM employees from Ludhiana take part in state-wide strike
As many as 12,000 National Health Mission (NHM) employees from across Punjab went on a day-long strike on Monday, demanding regularisation of services. State president of NHM Kiranjit Kaur said that 300 employees of NHM, Ludhiana, who were deployed on Covid duty also participated in the drive and shunned work. She said that NHM contractual staff had been serving people for many years, with some had been working for nearly 15 years.
Ludhiana MC takes possession of three more parking lots
The municipal corporation has taken over control of three more parking lots after the contracts of their private operators ended on Sunday. Earlier last month, the MC had taken over the possession of Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension after the contract period of two parking lots ended. A majority of staff/daily wagers employed by contractors were still seen deputed at the parking lots.
U.P. assembly monsoon session: Women MLAs to get a day to raise issues
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the monsoon session commencing on September 19. Assembly speaker Satish Mahana said a decision to reserve a day for women members has been taken in view of complaints that they (women MLAs) do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house. Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies of the state assembly.
Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told
As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.
