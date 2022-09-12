Prevalence of BA.2.75 over 90 per cent: experts

The prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant of Covid-19 is now over 90 per cent, according to experts. A lab at Pune-based BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) is doing at least 200 genome sequencing each week. Experts said that the number of tests will not increase unless there is more RT-PCR testing of Covid. They noted that the BA.5 variant is only 2 per cent prevalent and other Covid variants are also less prevalent than before.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, scientist, Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that the prevalence of BA.2.75 variant is now 90 per cent in genome sequencing of samples.

“There are hardly 5 per cent samples of BA.5 subvariant. Other Covid sub variants are less prevalent. If we have to increase genome sequencing then more testing of Covid samples is needed. We can only select samples that have done RT-PCR and so basic testing has to be high to increase genome sequencing,” said Dr Karyakarte.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that samples from seven labs across Maharashtra also corroborate that the prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant is increasing.

“The prevalence of BA.5 which was known to have caused more serious infection has now seen a decrease in prevalence,” said Dr Awate, adding that the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 is 369, and that of BA.2.75 is 675.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 414 new cases and one Covid death in the state. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.