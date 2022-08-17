Price of domestic PNG reduced by ₹2 from August 18 in Pune
Pune-based city gas distribution (CGD) company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by ₹2 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from Thursday.
Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail price of PNG to ₹49.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) from an earlier price of ₹ 51.50/- per SCM.
After this price reduction, MNGL’s Piped Natural Gas (PNG)will be cheaper by around 16%, as compared to LPG cylinders at current price levels in Pune city, Pimpri -Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Talegaon and Chakan areas.
Officials said that MNGL has effected this Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price reduction on account of a downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.
Mohalla clinics in Ludhiana witness 43% rise in patient footfall on second day
The Aam Aadmi Clinics also referred to as mohalla clinics witnessed a 43% rise in the number of patients on their second day. While the mohalla clinic at Transport Nagar had 35 patients, Metro Road drew in 56, Chand Cinema 166, Kadwai Nagar 66, Focal Point 23, Dhandari Kalan 86, Raikot 40, Jagraon 80 and 72 patients visited the clinic at Khanna.
Ludhiana | Delimitation survey 67% complete, local bodies dept directs MC to speed up
At a time when different political parties are pulling up socks for the upcoming municipal elections, the municipal corporation has completed 67 per cent of the delimitation survey in the city. Though the local bodies department had, in its letter dated June 1, directed the MC to complete the survey within a week, the officials said since the population survey still had to be conducted in the city, the delimitation survey was not yet completed.
CID to probe ex-MLC Vinayak Mete’s death in road accident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered a probe by the state police's Crime Investigation Department into the death of former MLC and prominent Maratha quota leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, said an official. Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls on PM Modi, deliberates key issues
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed state-specific development issues with him. Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and described the meeting, a courtesy visit, as satisfactory. The Chief Minister said he thanked Modi for having inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai. He spoke over phone to Congress party's top leader Sonia Gandhi and enquired about her health.
Mrutyunjay Doots save over 1,000 lives between March 2021 & July 2022
The demise of Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday has put the spotlight on the 'Mrutyunjay Doot' initiative launched by the Maharashtra highway police on March 1, 2021 to offer immediate help to victims of accidents on state and national highways within the golden hour (first hour after a road accident with casualties) to increase their chances of survival.
