Priority for second-dose beneficiaries, limited stock leave 18+ group to await their jab in Pune

Pune: Even as there is an increasing demand in Pune for Covaxin among those in the 18-44 age group, they may face acute shortage of indigenously made vaccines considering that the state government is planning to take out doses meant for youngsters to those above 45 years scheduled for second dose.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said there has been an inadequate supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to Maharashtra. This, according to Tope, is leading to a situation where many of those above 45 years and scheduled for second dose, are not getting it. The Covaxin second dose, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and central health ministry guidelines, has to be given within 42 days unlike Serum Institute manufactured Covishield, which can be administered till 56 days for second dose.

“In view of the shortage of Covaxin, we will have to give doses meant for the 18-plus category to those above 45 years. These people above 45 years cannot wait more than 42 days for the second dose, which is extremely important and is considered a booster dose,” said Tope while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

In Pune, Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner said that for May 7, the vaccine doses are distributed.

“Covaxin and Covishield will be available for May 7 at the designated centres with 111 centres for Covishield and four centres for Covaxin. However, the situation from May 8 is unclear as of now as the vaccine stock with the PMC is over. If we get fresh stock on May 7, then the centres will be functional on May 8,” said Agarwal.

She said as on Thursday, Covaxin is available for first dose and not for second dose.

In the last two days, vaccination among 18 years and above in Pune city has increased due to three new centres where Covaxin was administered to beneficiaries. However, now this supply will also be limited as the stock will be diverted to inoculate 45 years and above beneficiaries.

On Thursday, 6,096 beneficiaries of 18-plus age group reported receiving the first jab of vaccines in Pune district. Of these, 2,851 beneficiaries were in PMC limits, 2,474 were in Pune rural and 2,122 in PCMC. Of 6,096 beneficiaries in the district, 3,535 beneficiaries were administered with Covaxin and 2,965 were given Covishield on Thursday.

Nisha Parkhe, a 28-year-old beneficiary from Kothurd, said that she had booked an appointment at vaccination centre for Covaxin.

“The slots for Covishield vaccine are already booked and despite several attempts in the last few days, I have not been able to book the slot for Covishield. Hence, I booked the slot for Covaxin and will take the jab on May 7,” said Parkhe.

Another beneficiary, Harshal Shelkar, 35, who received the jab on Thursday said that he preferred Covaxin over Covishield.

“I prefer the indigenously made vaccine Covaxin. The efficacy of Covaxin is also better. Moreover, due to limited doses of Covishield, there was a huge rush to book an appointment. I got the Covaxin appointment right away and was able to take the jab on Thursday,” said Shelkar.

Vaccination drive for 45 years and above

Pune district on Thursday reported a total of 22,957 beneficiaries receiving the jabs. Of this, 16,457 were beneficiaries above the age of 45 years. On Thursday, 7,506 beneficiaries in PMC, 7,170 beneficiaries in Pune rural and 1,781 in PCMC received the jabs. On Thursday, there were a total of 285 vaccination centres in the district. Of 285, 30 were Covaxin centres and 255 were Covishield.