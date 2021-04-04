Private labs overcharging for RT-PCR tests, citizens say

PUNE With Covid cases rising in the city – more citizens are getting tested for the coronavirus infection at private labs in the city.

However, citizens are complaining that they are being overcharged by private labs for the RT-PCR test.

According to the fixed government rates, the RT-PCR test at labs should be charged ₹500 while tests conducted at home should cost ₹800.

“Recently I had taken the service of one of the private pathology labs to test my family after I tested Covid positive and the lab charged ₹1,000 per person and the hospital where I tested positive, they charged ₹1200,” said Kinjal Yadav, a resident of Shivjai raje housing society, Hadapsar.

“We are charging as per government rates either you come to our lab or we visit your home to offer service,” said a doctor from Krsnaa Diagnostics.

“People should raise questions before taking the test. There are some labs in the city that may charge extra in regards that a person is not aware, and he/she is visiting the lab in a panic mode. The law says labs should strictly follow according to the government circular,” said Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer at Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC).

Dr Natrajan added, “People should raise their concerns to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) or the Pune police if such a thing is happening at labs.”

Gunjan Khiwsara, a Keshav Nagar resident said, “One month back when I did a test in Yavatmal, the doctor charged ₹1400, while in Pune last week when my husband did the RT-PCR test in a private lab he was charged ₹900.”

With record-breaking Covid positive cases in Pune for the past week, more people are approaching for the test at the labs now.

“The PMC has also increased tests at their centres while the rush has also increased at private labs. Few people complained of overcharging while they visited our hospital for the test, but we are charging normal rates,” said Purnima Rao, Sahyadri Hospital.