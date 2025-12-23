Pune: The process to initiate proceedings for framing of charges against former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) director Pradeep Kurulkar, who is currently in judicial custody, is likely to start from January 12, in a special court in Pune. Once charges are framed, the trial in the case will formally commence after arguments by both the prosecution and the defence. Process to frame charges against DRDO scientist may start by Jan 12

Kurulkar has been accused of leaking confidential information to a woman alleged to be an operative of Pakistan’s intelligence agency after allegedly falling into a ‘honey trap’.

A case has been registered against Kurulkar under Sections 3(1)(c), 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. A draft charge was submitted before the special court in February by special public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar. In response, defence counsel Rishikesh Ganu filed an application seeking Kurulkar’s discharge, arguing that the provisions of the Official Secrets Act cannot be invoked unless the nature of the allegedly confidential information is clearly established. The defence has also filed a regular bail application before the Bombay high court. Both applications are pending.

A preliminary hearing on the issue of framing charges was held on Monday before the special court. As per the court’s directions, the special public prosecutor will present arguments on January 12, following which the defence will make its submissions. The court will then decide whether charges are to be framed.

Kurulkar was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad on May 4 on charges of sharing information critical to national security with a purported Pakistani agent, identified as Zara Dasgupta. Investigators have alleged that Kurulkar shared sensitive information after being lured into a honey trap. Subsequently, a chargesheet running into over 2,000 pages was filed before the special court, citing chat exchanges allegedly revealing the transfer of classified material.

Under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act, any person who obtains, collects, records, publishes or communicates confidential information that may prejudice the security or interests of the country, or be useful to an enemy, is punishable with imprisonment of up to 14 years. Section 4 deals with communication with foreign agents in a manner prejudicial to national security, while Section 5 pertains to the unauthorised use or disclosure of official information.

At the time of his arrest on May 3, Kurulkar was officiating as head of the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), or R&DE(E), a premier systems engineering laboratory of DRDO located at Dighi near Pune.