Prof Nitin Karmalkar stresses on responsible use of social media
It is important to be connected through social media, but at the same time it should be used responsibly, said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).
He was speaking at the inauguration programme of the second Marathi social media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali, SPPU and Miracle Events, on Friday.
During the three-day event, several seminars and interactive sessions are been organised on various topics.
Prof Karmalkar said, SPPU is not operational on the Twitter platform and still it is connected to more than seven lakh students. “We always try to be a public dominant organisation and there is a huge impact of social media on society. All the information given out on the Internet is not always true and so we should always verify the information,” he said.
Following the inaugural programme in the first session, Devata Chavan-Patil and Nitin Vaidya, participants, spoke about ‘Directions and Direction of Social Media’.
“As the use of social media has increased, so has the research related to it. This includes research on behavioural changes due to the use of social media, consumer research, social media addiction, as well as natural disasters, political elections, social media movements, the role of social media in education and research on social media technology. Social media users have become increasingly prone to de-humanisation, self-obsession, and the constant sharing of everything on social media,” said Patil.
Vaidya said, “There are different ways of using social media to gain control over us. Fake news is a part of it. When using social media, you should be careful not to fall prey to it.”
The session was moderated by Snehal Damle.
‘My Expression, My Impression’ was the topic discussed during the third session, which had participants including Swamiraj Bhise, Dia Ostwal, Juhi Deshmukh and Mansi Bhat.
Bhise said, “During Covid, social media was used extensively for social work. In the last two years, social media has come up with a lot of new things and it has been producing positive results.”
Dr Bhat said, “Social media has an important role to play in raising awareness, providing new information and providing help to those in need.”
No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don't last long. Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
One arrested for extorting property dealer
A man was arrested from Rampura flyover on NH-48 at Gurugram Sector 78 on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money from a city-based property dealer, said the police. The police said that the dealer alleged that an unidentified person had sent him text messages and made calls on WhatsApp, demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money.
International Dance Day: Dancers perform live at various events after two-year gap
On the occasion of International Dance Day on Friday, dancers and choreographers were excited backstage at many of the auditoriums in the city as they were going to dance in front of a live audience after a gap of two years. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, the students of Sharvari Jemani's dance company were listening to their guru Sharvari as she gave them last minute tips before their performance.
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
Assaulted over payment of ₹90, Ghaziabad juice seller succumbs to injuries
A 27-year-old juice seller died of critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by three suspects who refused to pay ₹90 for the 'shikhanji' (lemonade) they purchased at his stall near River Hindon Metro station on Wednesday evening (April 27). The victim was identified as a resident of Arthala, Gaurav Kashyap.
