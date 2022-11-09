Home / Cities / Pune News / Prostitution racket busted at Pune spa, owner absconding

pune news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The owner of the building where the spa is located, and the owner of the spa are absconding, said officials

The social security cell of Pune city police on Monday busted a sex racket operating in a spa massage centre in Warje Malewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The social security cell of Pune city police on Monday busted a sex racket operating in a spa massage centre in Warje Malewadi.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of social security cell of the city police crime branch raided the massage centre.Two women have also been rescued, said officials.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered.

DCP (crime) Sriniwas Ghadge said that the crime branch is focussing on busting flesh trade rackets in the city and more raids are in the offing.

