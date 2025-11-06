PSI Gopal Badane dismissed from service

Suspended Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Balasaheb Badane has been formally dismissed from service following his arrest in connection with the suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan, Satara district. Badane, who was earlier attached to the Phaltan Rural Police Station, was found to have misused his official authority and engaged in unethical and indecent conduct, according to the dismissal order. (HT)

Badane, who was earlier attached to the Phaltan Rural Police Station, was found to have misused his official authority and engaged in unethical and indecent conduct, according to the dismissal order. The order stated that his behaviour was “unbecoming of a police officer,” eroding public trust and tarnishing the reputation of the police force.

Authorities termed his conduct “extremely disgraceful and condemnable.” Considering the seriousness of the misconduct, the department concluded that it was inappropriate for him to continue in public service.

Tushar Doshi, superintendent of police, Satara, said, “Following the directive of special inspector general of police, Kolhapur range, Sunil Phulari, suspended PSI Gopal Badane has been dismissed from government service under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, with effect from November 4, 2025.”

The dismissal order, issued under the jurisdiction of the Phaltan Rural Police Station, is dated November 5, 2025.

Badane was arrested in connection with the suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan on October 23. The deceased doctor had left a message written on her palm, accusing Badane of raping her multiple times. She also accused software engineer Prashant Bankar, the son of her landlord, of physically and mentally harassing her. Both accused have been arrested.