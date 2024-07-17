 Puja declared ₹6.5 lakh annual income while applying for non-creamy layer certificate - Hindustan Times
Puja declared ₹6.5 lakh annual income while applying for non-creamy layer certificate

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 17, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Ahmednagar district administration claimed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar had declared an annual income of ₹6.5 lakh of mother while submitting documents with application for non-creamy layer certificate

Pune: The Ahmednagar district administration on Wednesday claimed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar had declared an annual income of 6.5 lakh of mother while submitting documents with application for non-creamy layer certificate.

Ahmednagar district administration claimed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar had declared an annual income of ₹6.5 lakh of mother while submitting documents with application for non-creamy layer certificate.
Ahmednagar district administration claimed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar had declared an annual income of 6.5 lakh of mother while submitting documents with application for non-creamy layer certificate. (ANI)

According to the report submitted by sub-divisional officer Pathardi to Ahmednagar district collector S Salimath on Tuesday, Puja’s self-declaration document states an annual income of 6.5 lakh in 2021-22. The report mentions that the probationary officer had only declared the income of her mother and not her father. The report will be forwarded to the divisional commissioner and the department of personnel and training (DoPT).

A senior Ahmednagar district administration official said, “There is ambiguity in the report as Puja only declared her mother’s income and claimed that her parents were separated whereas other documents show that her parents were staying together.”

The Ahmednagar district collector will forward documents submitted by SDPO Pathardi and district civil surgeon related to Puja to the divisional commissioner on Wednesday.

An officer said that a caste certificate and investment certificate are required to get a non-creamy layer certificate. For the investment certificate, individuals have to approach the village talathi and submit a self-declaration income certificate. Village talathi verifies the details before issuing the certificate.

The probationary IAS officer is posted at Washim after her transfer from Pune amid allegations of high-handedness.

News / Cities / Pune / Puja declared ₹6.5 lakh annual income while applying for non-creamy layer certificate
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
