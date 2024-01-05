Pune a growing hub for defence production

PUNE The comprehensive directory, compiled by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) features an impressive 641 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) actively contributing to the defence domain in Maharashtra, with most having bases in the Pune district. MCCIA launched the third edition of the Defence Manufacturers Directory at Southern Command, Pune, on Wednesday. The directory features 641 MSMEscontributing to the defence domain in Maharashtra with most having bases in Pune district. (HT)

This marks a significant increase from the 505 entries in the previous 2021 edition, highlighting the burgeoning strength of the sector in the region.

According to industry players, around 80 to 90 per cent of the 641 firms are from Pune region.

MCCIA launched the third edition of the Defence Manufacturers Directory at Southern Command, Pune, on Wednesday when Lt Gen AK Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command was also present.

The directory sheds light on the growth and diversity of Maharashtra’s defence-oriented industries.

According to MCCIA, the directory highlights the evolving landscape of the sector in and around Pune.

The financial diversity of listed MSMEs, with 36 entities boasting a turnover exceeding ₹100 crore, indicates the varied economic capacities of these industries.

Prashant Girbane, director-general MCCIA, attributed Pune’s success in defence manufacturing to the government’s indigenization policies and the region’s pre-existing engineering skills, bolstered by the auto components industry.

“Pune, known for its engineering excellence, leads the nation in engineering goods exchange according to merchandise goods export rankings,” he said.

“In terms of turnover, the MSMEs listed in this directory exhibit diverse financial strengths: 36 entities boast a turnover exceeding ₹ 100 crore, 21 falls within the ₹50 to ₹100 crore range, 408 operate within the ₹1 crore to ₹50 crore bracket, and 176 have turnovers below ₹1 crore. This diverse spectrum underscores the varied economic capacities and contributions of the listed industries,” said Girbane.

MCCIA had recently conducted a survey of defence manufacturers in and around Pune to gauge their annual growth rate over the past five years.

“The findings revealed a dynamic landscape, with 23% of respondents reporting a growth rate exceeding 30%, 20% achieving growth between 25 to 30%, 8.5% with a growth rate between 20 and 25%, 20% experiencing growth between 15 to 20%, and another 20% reporting growth between 10 to 15%,” said Girbane.

“This positive trajectory in the Pune defence manufacturing ecosystem is attributed to the indigenization policies of the Government of India, which have facilitated an increase in manufacturing capacities and overall business growth,” Girbane said.