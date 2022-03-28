Pune air traffic to touch pre-Covid levels soon
Pune international airport is close to touching its pre-pandemic flight count as 79 planes took off on Monday. The daily flights before the Covid outbreak struck was 85.
“We have touched 79 daily flights of the allocated approval of 102 given by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Other slots are available for airlines. We will achieve pre-pandemic numbers soon while passenger footfall will take more time,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune international airport director.
With summer schedule commencing on Sunday, Pune introduced flights to places like Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi and Jaipur. Authorities are expecting to introduce new flights to Kushinagar and Khajuraho.
On Monday, most of the flyers had smooth passage through security checks.
“I don’t think passengers are facing any problem during arrival and departure at the Pune airport after we upgraded facility in December-January,” said Dhoke.
The airport authority has six X-ray scanner machines at security counters and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have also been increased at the airport.
Pune airport started operating 24 hours from December 1, 2021.
“The footfall dropped due to the third wave. As regular international flights have also resumed and tourist places in India have reopened, we expect more flights,” Dhoke said.
Regular flyer Siraj Mohammed said, “The facilities at Pune airport look much better than what it was in November 2021.”
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics