Pune - Pune Airport leads in service quality in ACI-ASQ 2025 Survey

Pune airport has ranked first in India in the ACI-ASQ 2025 survey for passenger satisfaction and service quality, based on overall traveller experience. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), it has outperformed Goa airport as well as Indore airport in these parameters. Pune MP and union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has termed the achievement a proud milestone, attributing it to consistent efforts to enhance passenger experience.

Mohol said, “Pune airport securing the top rank in the country is a matter of immense pride for all of us. This recognition reflects the relentless efforts of airport authorities, staff, and all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to enhance passenger experience. The focus has consistently been on providing clean, efficient, safe, and passenger-friendly services; and this achievement validates those efforts.”

“As Pune continues to grow as a major economic and technological hub, the role of the airport becomes even more critical. We are committed to ensuring that passengers receive world-class facilities and seamless services. This recognition will motivate us to further raise the standards and deliver even better infrastructure and service quality in the coming years,” Mohol added.

According to official data released by the AAI on Saturday, Pune airport secured top position in the country for the quality of services provided to passengers. Meanwhile, Goa airport ranked second and Indore airport third. The recognition highlights Pune airport’s sustained focus on service excellence, efficient management, and continuous improvement in passenger facilities.

The ranking is based on the ACI-ASQ 2025 survey (airport service quality) conducted across airports in India. The survey is entirely based on passenger feedback; and evaluates multiple parameters including cleanliness, security processes, check-in experience, staff behaviour, availability of facilities, and overall satisfaction. Pune airport performed strongly across all these indicators, emerging as the best-performing airport in the country. The awards will be formally presented on March 31, 2026, on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the AAI. Officials from Pune airport will be honoured for their contribution towards achieving this distinction.