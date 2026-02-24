Pune Airport logs surge in international passengers, flights in 2025

Pune Airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), is steadily emerging as a major international hub in western Maharashtra, registering a sharp rise in overseas flights and passenger traffic in 2025. The airport recorded a 74% increase in international flight movements and a 65% surge in international passenger footfall compared to 2024, highlighting Pune’s growing global connectivity and economic strength. The airport recorded a 74% increase in international flight movements and a 65% surge in international passenger footfall compared to 2024, highlighting Pune’s growing global connectivity and economic strength. (HT)

According to official data obtained by HT from the airport administration, a total of 205,460 passengers travelled internationally from Pune Airport in 2024, with 1,492 international flight movements recorded during the year. The scenario changed significantly in 2025, with international passenger numbers rising to 338,770, an increase of nearly 133,000 travellers, while international flight movements climbed to 2,601.

Currently, Pune offers direct international connectivity to key destinations such as Sharjah (Dubai), Singapore, and Bangkok. These routes have seen strong demand from IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and tourists.

Commenting on the trend, Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune Airport, said, “Response to international travel from Pune Airport has been very positive. Especially after the new terminal became operational, there has been a significant improvement in passenger amenities and facilities.”

Regular international traveller Mandakini Pisole welcomed the increase in direct flights, saying it has made overseas travel more convenient for Pune residents.

“The rise in international flights from Pune is a matter of happiness for passengers. Earlier, we had to travel to Mumbai Airport to fly to destinations like Singapore, which added both time and expense. Now, direct services from Pune have made travel smoother,” she said.