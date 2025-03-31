Pune Airport to operate 104 flights daily under ‘summer schedule’

With the summer break approaching, schools and colleges are set to close prompting families to plan trips to cooler regions in India and abroad. Starting March 30, 2025, Pune Airport will witness a significant surge in air travel with the introduction of its ‘summer schedule’ set to accommodate 104 flights (104 departures and 104 arrivals) daily, totalling 208 flight movements per day. This marks a notable increase compared to the ongoing winter schedule wherein Pune Airport handles around 90 departures and 90 arrivals daily, totalling 180 flight movements per day. This marks a notable increase compared to the ongoing winter schedule wherein Pune Airport handles around 90 departures and 90 arrivals daily, totalling 180 flight movements per day. (HT PHOTO)

Unlike the winter schedule wherein limited flight slots often result in booking challenges leaving many travellers frustrated, the summer schedule will ensure that passengers have greater access to flights eliminating last-minute cancellations and slot shortages. Introduction of the summer schedule is expected to alleviate the worries of summer travellers, particularly those planning vacations in cooler climes within and outside the country.

According to the information shared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the summer schedule will operate for six months beginning March 30. The new schedule will facilitate flights to 35 domestic and international destinations, including hotspots like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok. Additionally, flights to various destinations within Maharashtra and other parts of India are planned, offering Punekars a wide range of travel options.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “With the introduction of the summer schedule, passengers will benefit from increased connectivity, making travel more convenient, especially during the peak tourist season. The availability of 104 to 109 slots will significantly ease travel plans for summer vacationers.”

Welcoming the move, Priya Deshmukh, a frequent business traveller, said, “As someone who travels frequently for business, the new summer schedule is a game-changer. The increased number of flights means I can book tickets with more flexibility and avoid the stress of last-minute arrangements. The added connections to international destinations like Dubai and Singapore are especially convenient for my work trips.”

Another regular flyer, Rohan Mandane, said, “With the summer holidays coming up, this new schedule is perfect for planning family vacations. We often struggle to find available flights during peak season but we now have more options. I am particularly excited about the direct flights to Bangkok and the ease of reaching cooler northern destinations in India.”

The new summer schedule at Pune Airport promises to transform the travel experience for both business and leisure passengers. With enhanced connectivity and more flight options, Pune is set to become an even more accessible hub for travellers across the region and beyond.