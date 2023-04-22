Home / Cities / Pune News / 115 illegal hoardings dot Hinjewadi area

115 illegal hoardings dot Hinjewadi area

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2023 10:17 PM IST

In the wake of a hoarding-related accident in Kiwale area in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which killed five people and injured three others, the issue of illegal hoardings has come to the forefront in the city

PUNE In the wake of a hoarding-related accident in Kiwale area in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which killed five people and injured three others, the issue of illegal hoardings has come to the forefront in the city. As per Panchayat Samiti data, there are around 115 illegal hoardings in Hinjewadi area, posing a serious threat to the safety of residents.

The incident in Kiwale has prompted authorities to take action against illegal hoardings dotting the skyline in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident in Kiwale has prompted authorities to take action against illegal hoardings dotting the skyline in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident in Kiwale has prompted authorities to take action against illegal hoardings dotting the skyline in the city. The Panchayat Samiti has identified several areas in the city where illegal hoardings are installed, including Hinjewadi, which is a hub for IT companies.

Mahesh Mopalwar, IT engineer who works at Hinjewadi, said, “It’s high time that the authorities take strict action against those responsible for installing illegal hoardings. They pose a serious threat to the safety of people.”

Another resident of Hinjewadi Sumita Yashodhar said, “We have already witnessed a serious accident in which five people have lost their lives. What is the civic body waiting for? They should take action immediately and bring down such hoardings.”

A senior officer from block development officer Mulshi requesting anonymity said, “We are in the process of collecting all data and we will remove all illegal hoardings soon.”

Panchayat Samiti has urged residents to cooperate with authorities in their efforts to remove illegal hoardings from the city. The authorities have also promised to take strict action against those found guilty of installing illegal hoardings, including fines and legal action.

safety action pune civic body engineer city pimpri-chinchwad
safety action pune civic body engineer city pimpri-chinchwad + 4 more
