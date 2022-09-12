Pune auto association demand RTO to permit charging as per tariff card
The Pune autorickshaw associations have demanded that the RTO authorities permit them to charge customers according to the tariff card rates as a number of auto meters are yet to be calibrated by the RTO authorities
The Pune autorickshaw associations have demanded that the RTO authorities permit them to charge customers according to the tariff card rates as a number of auto meters are yet to be calibrated by the RTO authorities.
There are 94,000 autorickshaws in Pune district and only 30,000 have been calibrated so far.
The RTO had imposed a pre-condition that meters had to be reset and regularised as per the new rates and passengers be ferried as per meter .The autorickshaw drivers met with Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane on September 7 in Mumbai and apprised him of their demand.
The new rates were revised and came into effect in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the district from September 1.
Riksha Panchayat vice-president Anand Belamkar said, “We have requested the RTO authorities to allow us to charge the passengers based on tariff cards as many of the auto drivers are yet to get their meter calibrated from the RTO authorities which still take more time. We are hopeful that the authorities will permit us to do so.”
Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde said, “We are calibrating at least 2,500 meters on a daily basis and will complete the process in next five days. There are 94,000 autorickshaws in Pune district.”
-
Corruption, civic apathy likely to rock monsoon session of K’taka legislature
The Karnataka legislature's monsoon session scheduled to commence on Monday is expected to be stormy as opposition parties Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are gearing up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over the recent floods, rising allegations of corruption and lack of development among others issues. The session is scheduled to go on till September 23.
-
BPCON-2022: Frequent urge to urinate could be caused by a heart condition, say doctors
Frequent urge for urination during night hours is not all about prostate enlargement, as is commonly thought, but could be a heart problem too, said experts at the BPCON-2022, the conference on hypertension organised by the Indian society of hypertension, that concluded on Sunday. Secretary general of the association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that pulmonary hypertension cases are now becoming more common, but due to a lack of awareness among doctors it is less diagnosed.
-
PCMC to stop collecting wet garbage from hsg soc generating over 100kg waste
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to stop collecting wet garbage from housing societies which generate more than 100 kg of waste daily. K C Garg, founding member and ex-secretary, Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said that the PCMC carries out the work of garbage disposal half-heartedly. The PCMC collects more than 850 metric tonne of garbage every day from the twin town.
-
Muslim body urges madrasas to cooperate in survey
General secretary of Deeni Taleemi Council of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Masoodul Hasan Usmani, has urged the management of the madrasas to cooperate in the 46-day madrasa survey initiated by the state government and further asked them not to worry about the process. While talking to the mediapersons here on Sunday, Usmani said that the state government had taken the initiative in view of the demand raised by the UP Madrasa Board.
-
Police arrest three accused in Gorakhpur molestation case
The police on Saturday evening arrested three accused in connection with the molesting of a 25-year-old woman near the Dharamshala Bazar Bridge at the Gorakhpur railway station on Wednesday, officials said. The three accused identified as Imtiyaz Ansari, Ankit Paswan and Santosh Chauhan were arrested by the police late evening on September 10 from a park near platform number 9 of the railway station. Later she reached Gorakhpur Railway Police station and narrated her ordeal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics