Pune builder shot dead in crowded Katraj area. Killers fired 6 bullets

PUNE: A builder was shot dead by two men on a crowded road in south Pune’s Katraj locality by two men who escaped on a two-wheeler. Sameer Shaikh, 28, died on the spot, police said.

Police said the attack took place a little after 11.30am outside a local eatery, Rohit Wadewale.

Sameer Shaikh was rushed to the local hospital but did not survive. A police officer said his body has been sent to Sassoon general hospital for an autopsy.

Jagannath Kalaskar, senior police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said one person, Mehboob Bulargi, who had a continuing dispute with Sameer Shaikh for the last 5-7 months has been detained.

Police said Shaikh was sitting on a red Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike in front of the eatery when the two suspects are believed to have fired at him. Police said they have found six empty bullet shells.

Police officer Kalaskar said the suspects are believed to have followed Shaikh from his house in Ambegaon Pathar, about 3km from the place where he was killed. “They followed him there and shot him from behind as he sat on the bike,” Kalaskar said, citing initial statements from witnesses.

The police officer added that they will scan footage from CCTV cameras along the way to verify this information and identify the culprits.

Police said their first priority was to examine footage from CCTV cameras at the murder spot. There are three CCTV cameras in the area including one that covers the spot where Shaikh’s body and his blood-stained motor cycle were found.