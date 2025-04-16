Pune businessman found dead in Bihar after alleged kidnapping 

A 55-year-old businessman from Pune, who had travelled to Patna, Bihar, on a business trip, was found murdered in Jehanabad district, police said. Shinde owned Centrifugal Casting Bearing, a company based in Khed Shivapur, Pune. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Sadhu Shinde (55), a resident of DP Road, Kothrud. Shinde owned Centrifugal Casting Bearing, a company based in Khed Shivapur, Pune. His body was discovered on April 14 under the jurisdiction of Ghosi Police Station in Jehanabad. Police suspect he was kidnapped and murdered.

According to Pune police officials, Shinde had been in contact over the phone and email with a man identified as Shivraj Sagi, regarding a business deal involving centrifugal casting. Acting on Sagi’s invitation, Shinde flew to Patna on April 11.

Upon his arrival in Patna on the evening of April 11, Shinde informed his daughter through a phone call. Later, around 8:30 pm, he sent her a WhatsApp message stating that he was heading to Jharkhand, to a coal mine plant number 3, located 1,200 feet underground, to inspect machinery. He mentioned that the location was one of seven plants run by Coal India Ltd. That was his last known communication.

Sambhaji Kadam, DCP (Zone 3), said, “When his family was unable to contact him, they filed a missing person’s complaint at Kothrud Police Station on April 12. A Pune police team was dispatched to Patna to work with local authorities. With assistance from the Patna Airport Police Station, it was found that Shinde was kidnapped soon after leaving the airport.”

A kidnapping case was registered under sections 37(2), 140(3), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Kadam added.

Further investigation revealed a chilling pattern: Victims are enticed with business proposals, picked up from Patna airport, held at isolated locations, and forced to withdraw money. While some hostages were eventually released, Shinde was fatally assaulted.

During the probe, police learnt that ₹ 90,000 was withdrawn using Shinde’s ATM cards before he was beaten to death when he allegedly refused to reveal details of other bank accounts.

Santosh Kumar Sharma, station in-charge of Hawai Adda Police Station, Patna, said, “The deceased was received at Patna airport and later taken to a remote location where he was beaten by the accused. They withdrew ₹90,000 using his ATM card. When he refused to share details of other accounts, they assaulted him further, leading to his death.”

Patna police have so far arrested seven people in connection with the crime — Ranjit Patel, Viptara Kumar, Lalbihari, Vikas alias Mohit, Kundan Kumar, Sangita Kumari, and Sachin Ranjan.

Following these developments, on Tuesday, Kothrud police invoked BNS sections 103(2) (mob lynching), and 111 (extortion).