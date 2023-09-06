PCB slaps show cause notice on hoarding violators

After pulling down illegal hoardings that defaced the defence lands, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has issued show cause notices to its owners who failed to take permission from the Defence Estates Office (DEO). The cantonment administration also plans to probe how temporary power connections were obtained by the violators to illuminate the hoardings. PCB taking action against illegal hoardings (HT PHOTO)

Subrat Pal, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “We are awaiting reply to our show cause notices from the hoarding owners. Based on their replies, we will carry out legal action.”

The cantonment board had recently removed 10 illegal hoardings, that officials claimed earned annual revenue of ₹18- ₹20 lakh, put up on defence lands.

The CEO claimed that staff shortage at the DEO office had resulted in delayed action against the violators. The illegal hoardings were removed from prime locations at Bhairoba Nala Chowk, Fatimanagar, Pulgate and War Memorial junction.