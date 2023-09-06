News / Cities / Pune News / PCB slaps show cause notice on hoarding violators

PCB slaps show cause notice on hoarding violators

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 06, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The cantonment administration also plans to probe how temporary power connections were obtained by the violators

After pulling down illegal hoardings that defaced the defence lands, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has issued show cause notices to its owners who failed to take permission from the Defence Estates Office (DEO). The cantonment administration also plans to probe how temporary power connections were obtained by the violators to illuminate the hoardings.

PCB taking action against illegal hoardings (HT PHOTO)
PCB taking action against illegal hoardings (HT PHOTO)

Subrat Pal, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “We are awaiting reply to our show cause notices from the hoarding owners. Based on their replies, we will carry out legal action.”

The cantonment board had recently removed 10 illegal hoardings, that officials claimed earned annual revenue of 18- 20 lakh, put up on defence lands.

The CEO claimed that staff shortage at the DEO office had resulted in delayed action against the violators. The illegal hoardings were removed from prime locations at Bhairoba Nala Chowk, Fatimanagar, Pulgate and War Memorial junction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out