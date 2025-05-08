Pune civic body issues show cause notice to Manipal Hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued show cause notice to Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, for allegedly holding hostage the body of a deceased patient over non-payment of the medical bill by his family, officials said. The notice has been issued as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act 1949 and Regulations (Amended) 2021. The civic body has issued notice, taking Suo Motu cognisance of media reports to that effect, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMC officials, the patient in question, Rambhau Jadhav, 54, died while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital. The body of the deceased patient was allegedly held hostage for six hours on Tuesday, May 6, over non-payment of the medical bill.

According to PMC officials, Jadhav was admitted to Manipal Hospital on May 4 for treatment of a cardiac ailment. He eventually underwent a procedure and a pacemaker was implanted. The total treatment cost was around ₹3.30 lakh and the family was asked to pay ₹1.75 lakh after concession. A senior PMC official said, “The patient died on Tuesday morning. However, the family requested the hospital to hand over the body so as to perform the last rites but the hospital was firm on having the dues cleared first.” Furthermore, the patient died at 10.07 am whereas the body was handed over to the relatives not before 4 pm and only after payment of a nominal amount, an official said.

“Prima facie, this indicates a failure on your part to comply with rule 11 (L) of the Maharashtra government notification dated January 14, 2021. This is of serious nature and amounts to violation of the provisions under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act 1949 and Maharashtra government notification dated January 14, 2021,” the notice issued to Manipal Hospital by the PMC read.

The PMC has asked Manipal Hospital to submit a factual report along with a written explanation from the concerned doctors within 24 hours of receipt of notice.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said, “We have issued notice to the hospital and asked them to submit their response. Further action will be taken after the response is received and the investigation is completed. However, no hospital should refuse treatment for deposit or cannot detain patients, bodies over payment disputes,” she said.

On its part, Manipal Hospital issued a statement reading: “We have received notice from the PMC requesting a factual report and written explanation regarding the death of patient Rambhau Jadhav. We are in the process of compiling the requested details and documents and the same will be submitted within the requested timelines. At Manipal Hospital, we express our deepest condolences to Rambhau Jadhav’s family during this incredibly difficult time and offer them our full support. We prioritise the dignity and rights of our patients and their families and remain dedicated to providing patient-centric care.”