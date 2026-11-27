A civic campaign against illegal flex banners and hoardings has found an unlikely weapon in humour. The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) official X handle has been posting a series of witty, sarcastic messages taking potshots at the city’s flex culture. The portal has received over 1000 complaints in its first three days, underlining the scale of the problem. (HT PHOTO) more

One post shared a photograph of a banner featuring Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure, asking: “We can understand the inconvenience caused by drainage. But what is the problem with flex banners?” The pointed remark drew attention because it questioned the use of civic project-related displays for political publicity.

Another post took a dig at the tendency to leave banners hanging long after events. “Immersion: September. Flex: November. If it has been kept for next year, please inform us in writing,” the Marathi post read.

The handle also applauded BJP corporator Sunil Pande for personally removing banners bearing his photographs, with a tongue-in-cheek message: “Activists were there to put up the flex, but ‘Bhau’ came personally to remove it. Congratulations, Mr Sunil Pande. The award has been withdrawn. We are waiting for ‘Dada’ and ‘Saheb’.”

The posts are part of the PMC’s ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ campaign, which allows citizens to report unauthorised banners, hoardings and posters through a dedicated online portal.

The portal has received over 1000 complaints in its first three days, underlining the scale of the problem.