Pune civic chief flayed for delay in presenting draft budget

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has demanded action against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration for delay by the municipal commissioner to present the draft 2024-25 budget. The activist has written to the chief minister seeking transfer of the municipal commissioner citing that Mumbai and other municipal corporations have presented their annual budget. (HT FILE)

Velankar said, “As per the PMC general body resolution, it is mandatory for the civic chief to present the draft budget before January 15 every year. Since the last two years, the administrator has delayed in presenting the draft civic budget.”

“While elected members (corporators) are generally known to not obey rules, here the municipal commissioner appointed as the administrator is not following the procedure,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar did not immediately respond to request for comment.