Pune collector appeals to auto unions to withdraw strike call

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has appealed to autorickshaw unions to call off their indefinite strike from December 12. The representatives of auto unions have asked the authorities to meet their demands.

Autorickshaw unions have threatened indefinite strike against app-based bike taxi services in Pune

“The autorickshaw unions have always cooperated with the district administration and we are taking steps to penalise bike taxis,” said Deshmukh.

Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union has asked the authorities to provide ration kits to registered autorickshaw drivers, provide accommodation to families of drivers who cannot pay house rent and instruct schools not to force auto driver families to pay education fees and related charges till bike taxi service is banned in the city.