Pune court extends custody of 3 suspects in drugs case

A Pune court, on Thursday, extended police custody of Bhimaji Parshuram Sable (46) and Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal (41) till March 4. The custody of suspect Sunil Barman who was arrested from West Bengal has been extended till March 9 in ₹3,676-crore Mephedrone (MD) drug bust case. POlice stated that custodial interrogation of the suspects was essential to probe their linkages with other suspects in the case and also to unearth their involvement in national and international narcotics trade networks. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police inspector Shabbir Shaikh of unit I of the anti-narcotics cell of the Pune crime branch in his remand application before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMDC) demanded five days of police custody for Sable and Bhujbal and fifteen days of custody of Barman.

Sayyad further stated that custodial interrogation of the suspects was essential to probe their linkages with other suspects in the case and also to unearth their involvement in national and international narcotics trade networks.

Regarding Burman, the police told the court that they wanted to find out his financiers and contacts in the country who helped him in carrying out the drug trade.

The police also listed the extraction of information by a cyber expert from the seized mobiles for probing further into the case.

The city police had arrested pharma plant owner, Bhimaji alias Anil Parshuram Sable (45) and chemical engineer, Yuvraj Baban Bhujbal (41), in connection with the Kurkumbh raid.

Sable is from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district and presently resides in Chinchwad while Bhujbal is a resident of Dombivli.