Pune dist records 9,961 fresh Covid cases, 59 deaths in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district reported a spike with 9,961 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Also, 59 Covid-related deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, with seven deaths in Pune rural, 42 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and ten in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

As per the state health department, PMC has reported 3,59,285 Covid cases and 4,943 deaths till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,70,724 cases and a total of 1,434 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,59,265 total cases so far and 2,318 deaths due to the virus infection.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 6,89,274 lakh Covid cases. Out of this, 5,67,602 patients have recovered and 8,749 have been reported dead and at present, there are 1,12,923 active cases.

As per the state health department, 53,335 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 29,59,056 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 81.3%.

Across Maharashtra, 61,695 new cases of Covid were diagnosed and 349 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.63%.

The state health department stated out of 2,30,36,652 laboratory samples, 36,39,855 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 15.8% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 35,87,478 people are in home quarantine and 27,273 people are in institutional quarantine.